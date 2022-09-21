Expressions of interest for the First Nations Strategic Advisory Committee closes by the close of business, WST on 17th October 2022 – however, EOIs can be provided at any time. EDO will keep a pool of those interested, and contact you when a place becomes available.

The Environmental Defenders Office (EDO) is seeking to establish a First Nations Strategic Advisory Committee and is looking for people who would like to join.

What is the Environmental Defenders Office?

EDO is the leading environmental western law practice in the Australia-Pacific region, delivering western legal solutions for people, nature, and our climate. EDO works alongside many First Nations communities who are protecting their Countries and cultural heritage.

What is the First Nations Strategic Advisory Committee and why does EDO need it?

The First Nations Strategic Advisory Committee is a representative national group of people from six different First Nations/Countries, who bring their lived experiences and knowledges of being a First Nations person to guide EDO in its areas of work which involve First Nations Peoples and communities, including internally. The Committee is highly respected within EDO.

Why be involved in the First Nations Strategic Advisory Committee?

There are six positions. All positions are paid.

You will work closely with the CEO and the Director of the First Nations Program to play an important role in steering EDO’s commitments and groundbreaking work alongside First Nations Peoples, who are protecting their Countries across Australia and the Torres Strait Islands.

Expectations of Chair

· Attend all First Nations Strategic Advisory Committee meetings

· Preparatory reading

· Input into meeting discussions

· Meet voluntarily with the EDO Board as a co-opted member six times a year with two full day meetings, which are held in person, and four shorter evening meetings. Travel expenses paid for by EDO.

· Be available for contact by EDO’s Director of First Nations Program, or CEO, throughout the course of their sitting as Chair for discussion on topics and advice

The Chair receives an annual fee, which is paid upon appointment of $2000. They then receive a daily rate of $1000.

Expectations of General Members

· Attend all First Nations Strategic Advisory Committee meetings

· Preparatory reading

· Input into meeting discussions

The General Member positions are paid a daily rate of $668.

There are four First Nations Strategic Advisory Committee meetings annually. Three are virtual meetings, and one is held in person – with the destination within Australia to be decided each year. The total time commitment for the First Nations Strategic Advisory Committee is estimated to be 3.5 – 4.5 days per year.

For the three virtual meetings, the duration will be half days. For the in-person meeting, costs will be based upon the total time commitment, including travel. EDO expects the time commitment to be 2-3 days depending on personal circumstance.

EDO are looking for people who have knowledges, experiences, or skills in:

· Speaking one or more traditional language(s)

· First Laws/Customary Laws

· First Nations Community dynamics

· Legal Pluralism

· Cultural Heritage

· Cultural Protocols

· Grassroots community leadership

· Western legal system and processes

· Cultural competency and safety

· Engagement practices

· Western law reform

· Indigenous cultural intellectual property

· Media and communications

· Cultural governance

· Native title

· Philanthropy

· Two Way / Right Way science

If you’d like more information on each of the skill sets above, please see the Knowledges, Skills and Experiences Matrix PDF below.

If you have any questions on the above knowledges, experiences and/or skills or the Committee itself, please send an email to [email protected], or call 1800 626 239 and press 4.

If you are interested in applying, you can either:

a) If you’d prefer to speak to someone over the phone to give your EOI, please contact EDO on 1800 626 239, and press 4. We will be able to record your EOI verbally. Or;

b) Fill out this form: